Woman arrested after disturbance outside Drake’s Toronto mansion, police say

Police say a woman was arrested Tuesday after a disturbance outside of Drake’s Toronto mansion.
Police said officers were called to the Bridle Path home, located in the area of Bayview and Lawrence avenues, at 4:52 p.m.
Officers said some people were outside, but no one attempted to gain entry into the rapper’s property.
Police said a woman was arrested but didn’t provide further information as to why.
Trending Stories
No injuries were reported and officers have since left the scene.
There is no word on whether or not Drake was home at the time of the incident.
SNL pokes fun at Canadians in ‘Drake Watch’ sketch
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments