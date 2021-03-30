Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Woman arrested after disturbance outside Drake’s Toronto mansion, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 6:46 pm
File photo of Drake. View image in full screen
File photo of Drake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Police say a woman was arrested Tuesday after a disturbance outside of Drake’s Toronto mansion.

Police said officers were called to the Bridle Path home, located in the area of Bayview and Lawrence avenues, at 4:52 p.m.

Officers said some people were outside, but no one attempted to gain entry into the rapper’s property.

Read more: Woman who claimed to be married to Pete Davidson arrested in his home

Police said a woman was arrested but didn’t provide further information as to why.

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported and officers have since left the scene.

There is no word on whether or not Drake was home at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'SNL pokes fun at Canadians in ‘Drake Watch’ sketch' SNL pokes fun at Canadians in ‘Drake Watch’ sketch
SNL pokes fun at Canadians in ‘Drake Watch’ sketch – Oct 18, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontotoronto police serviceDrakebridle pathBayview and Lawrence avenuesDrake Toronto mansion

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers