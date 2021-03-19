Woman who claimed to be married to Pete Davidson arrested in his home

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who claimed to be the wife of Pete Davidson was arrested on Thursday after she had managed to break into the Saturday Night Live cast member’s home.

Michelle Mootreddy — who earlier this week made the false claim that she is Davidson’s wife and business partner — was arrested and accused of trespassing after she allegedly entered Davidson’s Staten Island home.

Mootreddy first arrived at Davidson’s property around 3:30 p.m. local time and knocked on the door, police and sources said. According to law enforcement that attended the scene, Davidson, 27, was not home at the time, but his mother was. She answered and told Mootreddy to leave.

Mootreddy then went around to the side door and entered the home, and then sat at at his kitchen table.

Fox News reports that when police showed up, Mootreddy told them she has “a telepathic love connection” with Davidson.

Police charged Mootreddy with criminal trespassing and two counts of stalking, along with two violations — one of which was harassment.

Following Mootreddy’s posting of the false press release, Davidson’s lawyer issued a statement refuting the claims entirely, confirming Davidson was not married to Mootreddy — and, in fact, had “no idea” who she even was.

“The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false,” Davidson’s lawyer said in a statement. “Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

In the fake announcement, Mootreddy said she was childhood friends with Davidson and said they got married and launched a production company, Bodega Cats Presents.

Davidson’s representatives and lawyer did not comment about the alleged break-in.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz