Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

49 people possibly exposed to COVID-19 through health-care worker at Calgary immunization centre: AHS

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 5:49 pm
A medical student takes a COVID-19 test swab sample from a staff member at a kindergarten in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 30, 2020. View image in full screen
A medical student takes a COVID-19 test swab sample from a staff member at a kindergarten in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 30, 2020. EPA file

Alberta health officials are advising nearly 50 people of possible exposure to COVID-19 at a Calgary immunization centre last week and sending them to get tested for the virus.

Read more: Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday

Alberta Health Services said Tuesday that a health-care worker who worked at the South Calgary Health Centre on Tuesday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and on Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Trending Stories

“AHS is reaching out to the individuals directly and only those who are contacted by Health Link require testing,” AHS said in a news release.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "AHS is reaching out to the individuals directly and only those who are contacted by Health Link require testing," AHS said in a news release.

“Risk of exposure is believed to be low due to the continuous and correct use of PPE at the site, as well as the strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place.”

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 49 people who had appointments during the outlined times are being contacted “out of an abundance of caution,” AHS said.

“Strict COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place at all vaccination sites for the protection of both staff and clients.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Alberta CoronavirusCoronavirus AlbertaCOVID-19 AlbertaCOVID-19 CalgaryCalgary COVID-19 exposureCalgary immunization site COVID-19 exposureCalgary vaccination clinic COVID-19 exposure

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers