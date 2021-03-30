49 people possibly exposed to COVID-19 through health-care worker at Calgary immunization centre: AHS

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta health officials are advising nearly 50 people of possible exposure to COVID-19 at a Calgary immunization centre last week and sending them to get tested for the virus.

Alberta Health Services said Tuesday that a health-care worker who worked at the South Calgary Health Centre on Tuesday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and on Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“AHS is reaching out to the individuals directly and only those who are contacted by Health Link require testing,” AHS said in a news release. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "AHS is reaching out to the individuals directly and only those who are contacted by Health Link require testing," AHS said in a news release.

“Risk of exposure is believed to be low due to the continuous and correct use of PPE at the site, as well as the strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place.”

A total of 49 people who had appointments during the outlined times are being contacted “out of an abundance of caution,” AHS said.

“Strict COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place at all vaccination sites for the protection of both staff and clients.”