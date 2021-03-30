Officials in New Brunswick monitoring three ice jams on St. John River

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in New Brunswick are monitoring three ice jams clogging the St. John River, including one at Perth-Andover, N.B., that’s more than four kilometres in length.

Spokesman for the province’s River Watch program Geoffrey Downey says officials are surveilling the river with a drone and have set up a command post in the area located in the western part of the province near the border with Maine.

READ MORE: Flood forecasters say snow pack below average in New Brunswick as temperatures rise

He says they can only watch and hope that Mother Nature decides to break up the ice.

Downey says the river has slightly exceeded flood stage at Hartland, N.B., as a result of an ice jam there, but says there have been no reports of serious flooding.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the weather is so far co-operating but rain is expected at the end of the week.

Downey says people are advised to stay away from the river banks.

1:30 N.B. residents impacted by flooding encouraged to report damage N.B. residents impacted by flooding encouraged to report damage – Dec 3, 2020