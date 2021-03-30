Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia buying modular classrooms for five Halifax-area schools due to overcrowding

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 10:56 am
Classroom file image. View image in full screen
Classroom file image. Getty Images

Five schools in the Halifax region will see their current portable classrooms replaced with modular classrooms to address the issue of overcrowding at the schools.

The province said in a press release on Tuesday that they, along with the federal government, are contributing more than $24 million to purchase what they call modular classrooms.

According to the province, these classrooms differ from portables currently in use in that “they can be connected to the current school by a hallway and have washroom facilities within the structure.” This will also help manage current COVID-19 safety guidelines.

READ MORE: A peek inside new Halifax-area high school that will be ready for students this fall

Forty-seven modular classrooms will be purchased for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education and built at the following schools, as listed by the province:

  • Park West School, Halifax: 12 classes and washroom facilities
  • Basinview Drive Community School, Bedford: 12 classes and washroom facilities
  • Fairview Heights Elementary, Halifax: 5 classes and washroom facilities
  • Grosvenor-Wentworth Park Elementary, Halifax: 10 classes and washroom facilities
  • Clayton Park Junior High, Halifax: 8 classrooms and washroom facilities

The modular classrooms and washrooms are expected to be ready to welcome students in September.

The government of Canada funding is coming from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $4 million.

