Education

A peak inside new Halifax-area high school that will be ready for students this fall

By Karla Renic Global News
View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Centre for Education

A glance at Spryfield’s new J.L. Ilsley High School was shared to social media on Friday.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education tweeted out photos of the school as it continues to undergo construction.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education
Halifax Regional Centre for Education. Halifax Regional Centre for Education
Halifax Regional Centre for Education
Halifax Regional Centre for Education. Halifax Regional Centre for Education

The new building features a central stairwell, a learning centre, innovation labs, a skilled trades area and “beautiful natural light,” said HRCE in a tweet.

Trending Stories
The school, named after former federal cabinet minister James Lorimer Ilsley, is set to welcome students in September 2021.

It’s replacing the former J.L. Ilsley High building, which was plagued with issues from roof leaks to heating problems, that have cost the government thousands to repair.

The commitment to replace the school was part of Nova Scotia’s 2017-18 capital spending plan. Former Finance Minister Randy Delorey announced the replacement in January of 2017.

Nova Scotia

