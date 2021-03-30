Menu

Consumer

Low-cost airline to include Montreal in its Canadian operations starting July 1

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2021 8:59 am
A Flair Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet (C-FFLC) takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Friday, March 5, 2021. View image in full screen
A Flair Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet (C-FFLC) takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Friday, March 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Low-cost carrier Flair Airlines announced Tuesday that it will extend its service to Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal starting July 1, with direct flights to Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax and Abbotsford, B.C.

Flair also announced that new aircraft are being added to its fleet and that preparations are continuing for the safe restart of travel. The airline is primarily focused on domestic markets in Canada.

Air Transat revenues drop by 99%, with 2,000 layoffs expected

Montreal travelers have been paying far too much for far too long to travel by plane, according to Stephen Jones, Flair president and CEO.

Providing affordable air travel in Canada is an essential first step in reviving the travel and tourism industry, Jones said.

Flair said it will continue to provide essential travel service throughout April, but has plans to expand its service in May, as travel restrictions are lifted and the desire to travel returns.

The Edmonton-based carrier says one-way fares on many of Montreal’s new routes start from $49, including taxes and fees.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19TravelFlairLow-costpierre elliott trudeau international airportTravel RestrictionFlair Airline

