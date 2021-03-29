More potential suspects identified in violent Kelowna, B.C., bush party brawl

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP announced on Monday that additional suspects have been identified in a violent bush party brawl that left eight people injured, including seven young people with stab wounds.

Police said on March 28, just before 2:00 a.m., firefighters and paramedics rushed to the Postill Lake Road area for a report of multiple stabbings at an outdoor party.

“The initial investigation has revealed that a group of teenagers were having an outdoor party on Postill Lake Road when a second group arrived at the location,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The situation quickly escalated into a violent altercation between the parties.”

A total of eight young people were injured and transported to hospital for treatment.

A 25-year-old woman was treated for injuries caused by a blunt object, police said.

Three 19-year-old men, two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old male youth and a 16-year-old male youth were treated for stab wounds.

Police describe most of the injuries as “non-life-threatening,” but two of the young people suffered “serious” stab wounds.

Stu Grabos said his 17-year-old son Colby Grabos was among those injured while attending the outdoor gathering around a bonfire.

Grabos said the teen and his friends were stabbed while attempting to break up an assault.

View image in full screen Stu Grabos shared a photo of his son Colby Grabos receiving treatment. Stu Grabos said his 17-year-old son and the teens’ friends were stabbed while trying to break up an assault. Courtesy: Stu Grabos

“According to my son, they were around the bonfire. Two people pulled up and the guy got out and started beating on a girl and my son stepped in and he was the first one stabbed, as far as I understand. His four buddies jumped in as well and they all got stabbed,” said Stu Grabos.

The man who was arrested has been released without charge pending further investigation, RCMP said.

West Kelowna RCMP has also identified further potential suspects from both parties.

“This is a large and complex investigation, and we are still in the beginning stages of gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, victims and suspects,” Noseworthy said.

If you were present and haven’t spoken to officers yet, you’re asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at (250) 768-2880.