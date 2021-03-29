Geneviève Guilbault discusses fight against sexual and domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

Premier François Legault has appointed Geneviève Guilbault to head a government task force to co-ordinate efforts to fight sexual and domestic violence.

The deputy premier and public security minister acknowledges the criticism her government has faced after last week’s budget when it was noted that women’s shelters were only allocated $4.5 million a year.

“We announced in our last budget $22.5 million for shelters, which was added to the $120 million that we already gave them last December, so overall we gave them 40 per cent more money than the last government,” she said.

However, she echoed comments from the premier and finance minister that more money could be made available in the future.

“The issue is that we protect women and children from abusive households,” she said.

Guilbault said there are two main things she’s concentrating on as first priorities.

“Anyone who needs help and asks for help, whether it is a woman or a man, we have to make sure those resources are available,” she said.

She also alluded to changes to the justice system.

“The other thing is we have to make sure as a government that there are consequences to violent actions, that people who are violent are held accountable for their actions,” she said.

Guilbault also said that services for men must be made more readily available. She said currently some men who fear they may become violent or have already been violent are sometimes forced to wait weeks after they seek help.

“That doesn’t make any sense,” the deputy premier said.

“This is the goal I have that we are able to help men in order to rescue the women.”