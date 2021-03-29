Edmonton begins ‘Reimagine’ plan to recover from COVID-19 financial hit

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is beginning the first stage of its so-called Reimagine plan in an attempt to recover from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan was first revealed in July and was designed to look at ways to continue building a healthy, prosperous city, while working to balance the budget.

The plan features five main areas of work: reimagining city building, reimagining services, modernizing the workforce, focusing on being a more relationship-based city and increasing financial viability.

On Monday, the city announced the five major areas of work that will be part of the Reimagine Services plan and the 16 shortlist opportunities that warrant the development of a business case.

The five main areas of work are: park and open space access, recreational sport facility access/recreation and cultural programming, facility management and maintenance, fleet management and maintenance and fire rescue.

“The reviews aim to examine our services from the perspective of relevance, efficiency and effectiveness,” city manager Andre Corbould said.

“We have a responsibility to Edmontonians to continually examine the way we deliver programs and services to ensure tax dollar value to Edmontonians.” Tweet This

Some of the shortlisted projects include parking fees, golf course operations and fire rescues approach to pre-hospital care.

The full list of the 16 shortlisted projects can be found on the city’s website.

According to the city, the reviews will prioritize value for money and concrete cost-saving recommendations, while also identifying trade offs or impacts.

No decisions have been made yet about any services under review, the city said.

Consulting firm KPMG has been retained to support these reviews. The city aims to have the reviews completed in time to present to council in June.

