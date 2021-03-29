Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario is studying COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy levels as rollout continues: Elliott

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2021 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Canada adds warning label to Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Health Canada adds warning label to Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH ABOVE: Health Canada adds warning label to Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario’s health minister says the province is studying COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy levels as it continues to urge people to get inoculated.

Christine Elliott some people have expressed concern about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or a preference to receive the shot from their own family doctor.

Elliott received her first dose of the AstraZeneca shot today at a Toronto pharmacy, which she hopes will help combat vaccine hesitancy.

Read more: Ontario health minister gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

She says the shots are safe and help reduce hospitalizations and illness from COVID-19.

Trending Stories

A total of 2,031,735 vaccine doses have been administered in the province so far.

Ontario reported 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

Click to play video: 'Minister Elliott receives AstraZeneca vaccine shot, encourages people to get theirs' Minister Elliott receives AstraZeneca vaccine shot, encourages people to get theirs
Minister Elliott receives AstraZeneca vaccine shot, encourages people to get theirs
© 2021 The Canadian Press
