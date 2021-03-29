Ontario is studying COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy levels as rollout continues: Elliott

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s health minister says the province is studying COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy levels as it continues to urge people to get inoculated.

Christine Elliott some people have expressed concern about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or a preference to receive the shot from their own family doctor.

Elliott received her first dose of the AstraZeneca shot today at a Toronto pharmacy, which she hopes will help combat vaccine hesitancy.

She says the shots are safe and help reduce hospitalizations and illness from COVID-19.

A total of 2,031,735 vaccine doses have been administered in the province so far.

Ontario reported 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

1:00 Minister Elliott receives AstraZeneca vaccine shot, encourages people to get theirs Minister Elliott receives AstraZeneca vaccine shot, encourages people to get theirs