‘Sad day in Carmangay’s history’ as historic southern Alberta hotel destroyed by fire

The Grange Hotel, a historic building in the village of Carmangay in southern Alberta, has been destroyed by fire.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Grange Hotel around 1 a.m. Sunday, after officials said the owners living in the building smelled smoke and called 911.

“When the first crews arrived from Carmangay, they realized that they did have a working fire on the first storey, which quickly progressed through the building,” said regional fire chief for Vulcan County Emergency Services, Doug Headrick.

“At one point we had about (eight) different fire departments here, six from within the county.”

Officials were able to save three other buildings, including a nearby restaurant and library — but the hotel itself was burnt to the ground.

“It’s a sad day in Carmangay’s history, that’s for sure,” said Mayor Stacey Hovdy. “It’s a building that’s been a cornerstone in the village since day one.

“To see it gone now, it’s going to leave a real hole in our downtown.” Tweet This

The Grange Hotel opened in 1909, and was a well-known destination for the world’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade.

According to locals, the hotel hadn’t been operational for years, but the restaurant and bar still functioned.

Laurie Lyckman, a member of the Carmangay Historical Society, says it will be missed as a well-known community space.

“It can get very lively,” Lyckman said. “It’s been a hub of a lot of friends, and families and everything for a lot of years.”

Investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway, with an update expected in the coming days.

Carmangay was also put under evacuation order due to a grass fire in the area on Sunday afternoon. The order was lifted Monday afternoon.