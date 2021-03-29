Edmonton Oilers search for winning formula against Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers get their final regular season crack at the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.

The Oilers have lost their last four meetings with the Leafs and are 2-5-1 against them on the season. On Saturday, Edmonton was up 3-1 with eight minutes to go but fell 4-3 in overtime.

“We want to beat them tonight,” said Darnell Nurse, downplaying any suggestion that the Oilers are rattled by the Leafs.

“We’re confident against any team in this division.” Tweet This

Kyle Turris is expected to play for the first time since March 8. He was placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list on March 9 and has missed the last eight games.

Story continues below advertisement

Turris took the morning skate on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto.

“The last couple of games he played, he played very well at right wing,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “We need to get him up and running again, just see where best fits.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Turris – Nugent-Hopkins – Yamamoto

Ennis – Haas – Chiasson

Shore – Khaira – Archibald

Nurse – Barrie

Lagesson – Larsson

Russell – Bear

Smith

The Oilers and Leafs are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.