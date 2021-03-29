Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers search for winning formula against Leafs

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers get their final regular season crack at the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.

The Oilers have lost their last four meetings with the Leafs and are 2-5-1 against them on the season. On Saturday, Edmonton was up 3-1 with eight minutes to go but fell 4-3 in overtime.

“We want to beat them tonight,” said Darnell Nurse, downplaying any suggestion that the Oilers are rattled by the Leafs.

“We’re confident against any team in this division.”

Tweet This

Read more: NHL announces makeup dates for Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens postponed games

Kyle Turris is expected to play for the first time since March 8. He was placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list on March 9 and has missed the last eight games.

Story continues below advertisement

Turris took the morning skate on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers lose grip on 3-1 lead and fall in OT to Leafs

“The last couple of games he played, he played very well at right wing,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “We need to get him up and running again, just see where best fits.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Turris – Nugent-Hopkins – Yamamoto

Ennis – Haas – Chiasson

Shore – Khaira – Archibald

Nurse – Barrie

Lagesson – Larsson

Russell – Bear

Smith

The Oilers and Leafs are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidDave TippettDarnell NurseKyle TurrisOilers Leafs matchupOilers versus Leafs

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers