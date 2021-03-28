Alberta-based oil worker TV series ‘Pipe Nation’ wraps up production of pilot episode

Send this page to someone via email

After a busy year filming the pilot for the Alberta-based television drama series called “Pipe Nation,” the production wrapped up its final shoot Sunday.

“The TV show is about a hard-working single mother in the energy sector but the challenges she faces along the way and the hurdles she overcomes,” said “Pipe Nation” director Raoul Bhatt.

The oil worker television series was largely filmed in the town of Sundre and will be up for sale to Netflix, Apple and Amazon in May.

If it is bought, 10 more episodes could be coming down the pipe — welcome news for an industry hit hard.

“It’s independent shows like ours that create all the local employment, and even this show alone employed over 120 people, if not more,” Bhatt said.

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity, and honestly, really lucky. COVID times are extremely hard, especially for people in film. I know a lot of people that have been out of work for a very long time, especially here in Alberta,” said “Pipe Nation” staff Emma Osmond.

On Friday, the Alberta government announced it is boosting the province’s film and television tax credit by $19.5 million, to $50 million, and eliminating the per-production cap on productions.

It is a change that has created more optimism about the future of the film industry Alberta.

“That’s just going to open up so many doors for filming in Alberta, and it’s not putting a limit on us anymore and it’s making us more comparable to places like Vancouver and Toronto, which usually shoot bigger picture things like feature films and long-running series,” Osmond said.

While the province could see an increase in productions, one hurdle remains: COVID-19.

“It’s been one of hardest things I’ve ever done. It has not been easy at all. We’ve faced challenges along every single way, but as a team, we’ve overcome the adversity of making a show in a non-film environment,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt said that in addition to “Pipe Nation,” he has a few other projects he hopes to get rolling on in the future.