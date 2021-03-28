Menu

Comments

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon woman receives RBC Breakout award for volunteer work in 2SLBGTQ+ community

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 3:01 pm
Topaza Yu accepting her RBC BreakOUT Award. View image in full screen
Topaza Yu accepting her RBC BreakOUT Award. Courtesy: Brian Findlay/RBC BreakOUT Awards

Saskatoon’s Topaza Yu was recognized for her work and campaign on sexual rights and reproductive health.

Her previous work has aimed to give young people in the bridge city more accessibility to sexual health information. She also ran a campaign to raise awareness, especially for teens, to get STI testing completed annually.

The 20-year-old and 3rd-year University of Saskatchewan kinesiology student did not even know she was up for the RBC BreakOUT award.

Read more: New annual festival to highlight LGBTQ2S+ writers in southern Alberta

“It was very much a shocking and ecstatic moment for me as I did not know I was nominated,” said Yu. “I was extremely honoured to not only be nominated but win the award as well.”

The award is handed out to a person between the ages of 13 and 25, who makes a “contribution to the gender and sexually diverse community in addition to the growth and development of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

Read more: Faith leaders, LGBTQ2S advocates plan Sunday morning rally at Regina Victory Church

“It’s been a privilege to serve and learn from the Saskatoon community,” Yu said. “I’m delighted for the award. This award will serve as fuel and motivation to keep progressing sexual rights and reproductive health both locally and internationally.”

Click to play video: 'University student creates care package for families of school kids' University student creates care package for families of school kids
University student creates care package for families of school kids – Nov 24, 2020
