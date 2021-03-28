Saskatoon woman receives RBC Breakout award for volunteer work in 2SLBGTQ+ community

Saskatoon’s Topaza Yu was recognized for her work and campaign on sexual rights and reproductive health.

Her previous work has aimed to give young people in the bridge city more accessibility to sexual health information. She also ran a campaign to raise awareness, especially for teens, to get STI testing completed annually.

The 20-year-old and 3rd-year University of Saskatchewan kinesiology student did not even know she was up for the RBC BreakOUT award.

“It was very much a shocking and ecstatic moment for me as I did not know I was nominated,” said Yu. “I was extremely honoured to not only be nominated but win the award as well.”

The award is handed out to a person between the ages of 13 and 25, who makes a “contribution to the gender and sexually diverse community in addition to the growth and development of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

“It’s been a privilege to serve and learn from the Saskatoon community,” Yu said. “I’m delighted for the award. This award will serve as fuel and motivation to keep progressing sexual rights and reproductive health both locally and internationally.”

