Royal Canadian Legion poppy campaign raises close to $200K for London, Ont. veterans

Despite the challenges in fundraising because of the pandemic, the Royal Canadian Legion is reporting a successful 2020 poppy campaign, with the final tally coming close to pre-pandemic totals.

The four Royal Canadian Legion branches in London and Dorchester’s Donny Brook branch managed to raise $195,000 in poppy donations for 2020.

The total amount raised is 88 per cent of the $220,000 raised in 2019.

“With fundraising challenges since realized due to the COVID pandemic, our hope was to match donation of the previous year,” said Randy Warden zone commander.

All of the money raised goes directly to veterans programs in the community. Funds support things like supporting the Parkwood Institute through medical equipment and research, the emergency need of veterans and their families, drop-in centres, and meals on wheels.

“When you imagine you came so close to goal under the circumstances we are dealing with today, I think all veterans and volunteers who took part in the poppy campaign can take a bow,” London Mayor Ed Holder said.

“The poppy allows us to remember those who made incredible sacrifices and in too many cases the supreme sacrifice on behalf of what we get to enjoy today as Canadians and Londoners.”

Locally the Legion is home to 1,700 members, of whom a third are serving members of either the RCMP, Canadian forces, or are military veterans.

Those still wanting to support the Poppy Fund are able to do so throughout the year by contacting their local Legion.