Suspect in Quebec’s 7th femicide charged with second-degree murder

Brandon McIntyre appeared in a Montreal courthouse via video-conference on Friday, where he faced additional charges in connection with the beating death of a 29-year-old woman.

The victim, Rebekah Harry, was found seriously injured inside her apartment in Montreal’s Lasalle borough on Saturday, March 20, following what police said was a “domestic” call.

Harry was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

McIntyre was initially charged with aggravated assault and breach of conditions but the assault charge was upgraded to second-degree murder on Friday.

Court documents obtained by Global News, indicate McIntyre was also charged with the assault of a second person on March 20.

A lawyer for the accused, however, wouldn’t comment on whether the events were related.

Harry’s death on Tuesday, marked the seventh femicide in Quebec in as many weeks in a case of suspected conjugal violence.

Advocates say the pandemic with its confinement has made the issue even worse because abusers have more control over their victims, who are more isolated.

On Wednesday, Quebec’s Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault, called the situation unacceptable.

“This violence against women — it has to stop,” she said during a press conference to address the recent spike in violence.

She urged women not to be afraid to seek help and insisted that at no time should COVID-19 restrictions act as a barrier.

Advocates, however, say they need more help from the province.

The Fédération des maisons d’hébergement pour femmes -which represents 36 women’s shelters in Quebec- is reporting an “alarming” situation.

The federation’s director, Manon Monastesse, says shelters are stretched thin, with waiting lists of up to three months and not enough money to hire staff and offer services to everyone who needs them.

Monastesse said the government needs to put in place all of the recommendations contained its action plan on domestic violence unveiled in December.

McIntyre will remain detained until his next court appearance scheduled for April 1.

If you or someone you know is scared at home or is suffering from domestic violence, call 1-800-363-9010 or get more information here on the Montreal public health website.

— With files from Global News’ Dan Spector and Gloria Henriquez