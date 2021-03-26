Menu

Health

Montreal fitness centres reopen to eager gymgoers after 6-month COVID-19 shutdown

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Gyms Reopen' Gyms Reopen
Gyms are now open in Quebec red zones.

Montreal fitness centres in red zones reopened their doors Friday morning with large fanfare as gymgoers are eager to get back into shape.

Econofitness gym in Laval’s Place Bell saw members line up at the door for the big return.

The North Shore centre has already 400 people register to train on the first day back after being shut down for nearly six months.

“I’m really happy. I’ve been waiting for this; now I can finally get back to the real grind,” gym member Selima Guidara said.

A practising volleyball athlete, Guidara says she has been champing at the bit to get back in the gym to lift “real weights” and train.

Read more: Montreal gyms prepare to reopen following nearly six-month COVID-19 shutdown

Fitness fanatics will be walking into a very familiar environment compared to the previous reopening amid COVID-19.

“This reopening is very similar to the one we had in June. The measures are similar,” said Renaud Beaudry, Econofitness vice-president.

Strict sanitary measures are in place to ensure public safety. Masks are required at all times when on the floor.

Trending Stories

Members will be permitted to remove their face covering while exercising on cardio machines.

People are asked to frequently wash their hands and sanitize the equipment after use, all while respecting physical distance.

“We increased the number of employees in the club to make sure the measures are respected by the members and to clean and sanitize the equipment very often,” Beaudry said.

Read more: Quebec to allow gyms in coronavirus red zones to reopen as of March 26

With concern over the new COVID-19 variants and the possibility of a third wave, fitness companies are hoping to avoid another forced shutdown.

“If the gyms were to close again we think the government needs to put money on the table to help us survive the crisis. But we really think the gyms need to stay open,” Beaudry said.

Variants are also weighing heavily on the minds of gymgoers Global News spoke with, but many say they feel comfortable and safe working out in gyms.

“Gyms are a place to improve your health and I think this is a big morale booster,” Sam Urving said.

“So far everything seems to be going according to plan and everyone is being careful.”

Read more: Quebec records highest daily COVID-19 total in more than a month

Friday’s gym openings will not necessarily translate to profitability.

If there are no new closures, it will take about six months for the company to get back on its feet, Beaudry said.

—With files from The Canadian Press

