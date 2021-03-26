Two Glace Bay men face charges after illegal cigarettes, firearms, 440K in cash seized

Send this page to someone via email

Cape Breton Regional Police say two men are facing charges of contraband cigarette possession and money laundering.

The Provincial Special Investigations Unit and CBRP searched a residence on East Avenue in Glace Bay on Tuesday.

Investigators seized 12,500 contraband cigarettes, valued at around $7,500, with estimated provincial tax value of $3,440 and federal tax value of $1,196.

A search warrant was executed at a second residence on Fifth Street in Glace Bay. Investigators seized $440,000 in cash and firearms.

Police say one man was arrested from each residence, and both were later released from custody.

According to CBRP, Norman Mugford, 63, is charged with possessing and selling unstamped tobacco products, possessing of property obtained by crime and laundering proceeds of crime.

Adam Christopher Mugford, 30, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and careless use of a firearm.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

