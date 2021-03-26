Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two Glace Bay men face charges after illegal cigarettes, firearms, 440K in cash seized

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 8:31 am
View image in full screen
Global News File

Cape Breton Regional Police say two men are facing charges of contraband cigarette possession and money laundering.

The Provincial Special Investigations Unit and CBRP searched a residence on East Avenue in Glace Bay on Tuesday.

Investigators seized 12,500 contraband cigarettes, valued at around $7,500, with estimated provincial tax value of $3,440 and federal tax value of $1,196.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dartmouth

A search warrant was executed at a second residence on Fifth Street in Glace Bay. Investigators seized $440,000 in cash and firearms.

Police say one man was arrested from each residence, and both were later released from custody.

Trending Stories

According to CBRP, Norman Mugford, 63, is charged with possessing and selling unstamped tobacco products, possessing of property obtained by crime and laundering proceeds of crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Christopher Mugford, 30, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and careless use of a firearm.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

Click to play video: 'HRM takes a look at stiffer penalties for illegal dumping' HRM takes a look at stiffer penalties for illegal dumping
HRM takes a look at stiffer penalties for illegal dumping – Mar 15, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cape BretonMoney launderingCape Breton Regional Policeillegal cigarettesglace bayContraband cigarettesMugford

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers