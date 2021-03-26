Menu

Traffic

Man dies after being hit by SUV in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Toronto police investigating a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle. View image in full screen
Toronto police investigating a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Toronto police say a 34-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the city’s north-east end Thursday night.

Police said a 46-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Toyota SUV northbound on Victoria Park Avenue, just north of Sparks Avenue, at around 11 p.m.

The pedestrian was crossing from the east sidewalk to the west when he was struck by the SUV travelling north, police said.

Paramedics said the man was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police confirmed Friday morning that the pedestrian died from his injuries in hospital.

Investigators are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage of the area to call officers.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

