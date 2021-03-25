Police say 2 separate Greater Toronto Area shootings in the same day may be connected

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto Police say they believe two shootings in the Greater Toronto Area that happened about two hours apart on March 17 may be connected.

On March 17, at about 10:30 a.m., OPP responded to a shooting on Highway 427 approaching Highway 7 in Vaughan. A witness told police that he heard popping noises and then saw damage to his vehicle.

Police said the witness said he saw a white Volkswagen Jetta with three people inside and one person was holding a gun outside of the car window. The Volkswagen was last seen exiting the highway onto Highway 7.

Shortly after, at 12:17 p.m., Toronto police said officers responded to a shooting into a home near Flemington Road and Allen Road. Witnesses told police they also saw a white Volkswagen there.

No injuries were reported in either the Vaughan or Toronto shootings.

“Investigators from the Toronto Police Service and the OPP believe the incidents are linked and are asking for witnesses with information, or anyone with dash cam video, to come forward,” the OPP said in a news release issued Thursday.

“OPP investigators are particularly interested in reviewing dash cam video from anyone who had been driving on Highway 427 northbound, between Highway 401 and Highway 7, between 10:25 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. on March 17.”

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Toronto Police at 416-235-4981. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shooting: #Hwy427 NB closed at Finch for investigation. Appealing for witnesses. suspect vehicle – VWJetta – white https://t.co/wnMuuMHULH — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 17, 2021

