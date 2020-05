Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 23-year-old man was shot while driving his car in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened on southbound Highway 427 at Eva Road shortly before 2 a.m.

Investigators said the man suffered serious injuries but managed to leave the area and make a phone call to 911.

The man was then taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.

Investigators said they do not have a suspect description.

