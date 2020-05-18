East-end Toronto shooting leaves man dead, another in hospital

Toronto police say a man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting in the city’s east end Sunday evening.
Police said officers responded to a call just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.
Officers arrived on scene and found two men who had been shot.
Both were rushed to hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 orCrime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
