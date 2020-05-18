East-end Toronto shooting leaves man dead, another in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting in the city’s east end Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded to a call just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Officers arrived on scene and found two men who had been shot.

Both were rushed to hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 orCrime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Victoria Park Av & Sheppard Av E

– officers o/s investigating

– one of the shooting victims has succumbed to their injuries and has been pronounced at the hospital.

– Homicide has taken carriage of the investigation @TPSHomicide#GO915335

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 18, 2020

