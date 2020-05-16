Man dead after being found with ‘significant injuries’ in downtown Toronto building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was found with “significant injuries” at a building in the downtown core on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Richmond and John streets at 11:47 a.m.

Officers said there was a man found in the common area and reports he had been stabbed.

The man was initially found without vital signs and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are treating the incident as suspicious.

STABBING:

Richmond St W + John St

– Male has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced o/s

– Death being treated as suspicious

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2020

