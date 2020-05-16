Menu

Crime

Man dead after being found with ‘significant injuries’ in downtown Toronto building

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 2:33 pm
Updated May 16, 2020 2:35 pm
Police at the scene where a man was found with "significant injuries" in the area of Richmond and John streets on Saturday.
Police at the scene where a man was found with "significant injuries" in the area of Richmond and John streets on Saturday. Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was found with “significant injuries” at a building in the downtown core on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Richmond and John streets at 11:47 a.m.

2 dead, 2 in hospital after suspected targeted shooting in Oakville

Officers said there was a man found in the common area and reports he had been stabbed.

The man was initially found without vital signs and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are treating the incident as suspicious.

