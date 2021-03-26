COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 26

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday.

Support for Ford government steady despite criticism of COVID-19 pandemic handling, poll shows

A new poll shows Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives would win the most votes if the election were held today, despite some criticism of their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online survey, conducted by polling firm Leger, found that 38 per cent of decided voters would vote for Premier Doug Ford’s Tories – slightly less than the 40.5 per cent they got in the 2018 election when they won a majority government.

The province has also faced criticism from the opposition parties, unions and parents over its refusal to legislate paid sick days for workers, reduce class sizes in schools and for its often-confusing messaging on pandemic and vaccination protocols.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,169 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

682 were in Toronto

397 were in Peel Region

254 were in York Region

123 were in Durham Region

40 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,169 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 338,239.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,292 as 12 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,675 from the previous day. The government said 53,436 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, the provincial government reported administering 1,838,592 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 82,996 in the last day. There are 306,373 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 45 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently eight active cases among long-term care residents and 101 active cases among staff — unchanged and up by six, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 12,017 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 167more cases in the day — 138 student cases and 29 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,053 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Forty-four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,458 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 50 (37 new child cases and 13 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 272 currently have cases and 65 centres are closed.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

