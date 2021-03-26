Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Seniors 70+ allowed to book COVID-19 vaccines in Toronto beginning Saturday

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Toronto opens new mass vaccination site in Thorncliffe Park' COVID-19: Toronto opens new mass vaccination site in Thorncliffe Park
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto has opened another mass vaccination clinic, this time in Thorncliffe Park. Unlike the previous locations, this location isn’t City-run and changes up how the patient moves through it. As Matthew Bingley reports, it’s not the only change the city is making to help get shots in arms.

Toronto announced that it will start to take COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors aged 70 and older beginning Saturday at 8 a.m. at City-run clinics.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement early Friday, urging those who can get vaccinated to do so.

“We need people to sign up. We need people to get vaccinated,” he said, adding there are over 30,000 appointments available for the coming week.

Read more: Ontario opens COVID-19 vaccines to more people, expands pharmacy pilot amid supply uncertainty

“We are leading Ontario in getting shots in arms and we aren’t going to stop until everyone that wants a vaccine, gets one. We are continuing to ramp up our clinic capacity as more vaccine supply comes in from the Government of Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those eligible can book here or by calling the provincial vaccination line at 1-888-999-6488.

The mayor also emphasized those aged 60 and older can continue to book for the AstraZeneca vaccine at participating pharmacies.

The City has opened six mass immunization clinics at locations around Toronto.

Available Saturday for appointments are the clinics located at:

  • Metro Toronto Convention Centre
  • Toronto Congress Centre
  • Scarborough Town Centre

Available as of Monday at the follow clinics:

  • Malvern Community Recreation Centre
  • Mitchell Field Arena
  • East York Town Centre

Read more: Here’s who’s eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in 2nd phase of Ontario’s plan

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

The province said as of Thursday night, more than 71 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Toronto reported 682 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

As of Friday morning, Ontario reported a total of 338,238 cases and 7,292 total deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Gabby Rodrigues and The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDToronto CoronavirusMayor ToryToronto CovidToronto VaccinesToronto Vaccination Rollout

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers