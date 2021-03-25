Royal Canadian Air Force wrapping up helicopter training in Okanagan Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters have been flying high above the Okanagan Valley since the middle of March.

The RCAF’s 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, based in Valcartier, Que., flew three of its CH-146 Griffon helicopters to B.C. in a C-17 transport plane and has been training out of Penticton.

The squadron’s visit to the Okanagan is all part of their ‘Faucon Alpin’ or Alpine Falcon exercise. “It’s an exercise where we practice mountain-flying techniques,” squadron Lt.-Col. Alex Dubois told Global News.

