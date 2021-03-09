Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Military helicopters to train throughout Okanagan Valley for three-week span

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 4:28 pm
A stock photo of a Canadian Armed Forces CH-146 Griffon helicopter.
A stock photo of a Canadian Armed Forces CH-146 Griffon helicopter. Canadian Armed Forces

If you see military helicopters suddenly flying around the Okanagan, don’t worry — Canada isn’t being invaded.

On Tuesday, the Department of National Defence said helicopter crews from the Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting mountain-training exercises from March 11-30.

The department said three helicopters will be based out of Penticton during the three-week exercise, and that crews will be flying to Kelowna, Revelstoke and surrounding areas.

Read more: Canada getting first female vice chief of defence staff after military shake-up

According to the Canadian Armed Forces, the training exercises ensure operational readiness.

“Mountain flying presents a variety of challenges for helicopter operations, and it is crucial that crews receive regular training to ensure they can conduct mountain operations safely and effectively,” the Armed Forces said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Communities in the Okanagan Valley can expect to see and hear helicopters flying throughout the region. The squadron will do everything possible to reduce their impact on communities while completing this essential training.”

Click to play video 'Two pilots escape unhurt after Bowen Island helicopter crash caught on video' Two pilots escape unhurt after Bowen Island helicopter crash caught on video
Two pilots escape unhurt after Bowen Island helicopter crash caught on video

The training sessions will involve the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, which is based out of Valcartier, Que.

Equipped with CH-146 Griffon helicopters, the squadron’s principal role is to support land forces.

The exercises will involve aircrews and support personnel.

As a precaution, 430 Squadron has put COVID-prevention procedures in place to minimize exposure risks for both local communities and exercise personnel,” said the Armed Forces.

Click to play video 'Military helicopter crashed after completing training exercise, Canadian Armed Forces official says' Military helicopter crashed after completing training exercise, Canadian Armed Forces official says
Military helicopter crashed after completing training exercise, Canadian Armed Forces official says – Apr 30, 2020

“All members will quarantine and pass a COVID-19 test prior to arriving in British Columbia, and will abide by all provincial health measures. All RCAF members participating in the exercise, as well as the helicopters, will be transported to and from Kelowna via RCAF airlift.

Story continues below advertisement

“People in the area can expect to see large military transports flying in and out of the airport in the days before and after the exercise.”

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganpentictoncentral okanaganCanadian Armed Forcessouth okanaganNorth OkanaganRevelstokeRoyal Canadian Air ForceRCAFhelicopter training

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers