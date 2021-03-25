Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police arrest former Waterloo man after child luring investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 4:10 pm
Bradley Scott. View image in full screen
Bradley Scott. Peel Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 40-year-old man who once resided in Waterloo in connection with a historical child luring investigation from 2016.

Police say the man used the usernames madeincanada and maverickkw79 on social media sites and corresponded using the email address Kwguy34@gmail.com.

Read more: Guelph man accused of luring U.S. child, police say

A police spokesperson says they are releasing the usernames “as investigators believe there may be additional victims.”

Police say the man is facing charges of luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police say they made the arrest with the help of Peel police as well as the Queensland Police Service, although they would not comment on how they were involved.

Read more: Ontario lacrosse executive charged with sexual exploitation, child luring, Guelph police say

Last June, Peel police arrested a man using the same handles as well as John (with a smiley face emoji beside the name) and John Snyde.

They say officers investigated a man who was communicating online for over a year with a person he believed to be under the age of 16, for a sexual purpose.

On June 11, 2020, Bradley Brian Scott, a 40-year-old man from Waterloo, was arrested and charged with luring a child to commit invitation to sexual touching, luring a child to distribute sexually explicit material and luring a child to attempt to make child pornography.

