Guelph man accused of luring U.S. child: police

Guelph police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a child luring investigation that involved a victim living in the United States.

Police said an investigation started in December 2020 involving its own internet child exploitation unit and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

That led to a search warrant being carried out on Tuesday morning just outside of Guelph’s downtown core.

Charges against the accused include luring, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

The man has been released with certain conditions and will appear in court on July 2. He was not identified by Guelph police.

The service thanked Homeland Security for assisting in the investigation.

