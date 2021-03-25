N.S. identifies coronavirus case connected to Millwood High School as province reports 3 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, as well as a case connected to Millwood High School on Thursday.

One case is in eastern zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other two cases are in central zone.

According to the province, one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

In addition to these new cases, the province said a case connected to a school was identified Thursday at Millwood High School in Middle Sackville.

“Because the case came in after the cut-off for reporting, it is not included in today’s case update and will not appear on our data website, dashboard or daily COVID-19 case release until tomorrow, March 26,” the province stated in a release.

The person identified was not in school on Thursday and is self-isolating.

According to the province, the school will close to allow for deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing, and is expected to reopen to students on Wednesday, March 31.

Students will learn from home during the closure and families will receive an update on Tuesday, March 30.

As with any positive case, public health said it will be in touch with any close contacts of this case and advise of next steps. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The best way to protect one another is by following all public health measures and making testing part of your regular COVID-19 prevention measures,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain physical distance, adhere to the gathering limits and stay home if you are feeling unwell.”

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 25 active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,851 Nova Scotia tests on March 24.

As of March 24, 77,431 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 22,917 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 286,976 tests. There have been 610 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. No one is in hospital.

There are 584 resolved cases.

“Seeing low case numbers is a good sign, but we continue to have COVID-19 activity in the province,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“While the epidemiology shows our approach is working, it also is an indication that we need to continue to follow the public health measures that are in place.”