Crime

Man charged after London police cruisers struck during stolen vehicle probe, officials say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 25, 2021 2:10 pm
London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017. View image in full screen
London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after authorities say a stolen vehicle probe Tuesday afternoon saw two police cruisers struck by a fleeing suspect in an east end parking lot.

Officers had responded to the lot, located at 1765 Oxford St. E, just east of Third Street, around 5:10 p.m. for a report of a man asleep behind the wheel of a sedan, police said. On the drive there, police learned that the licence plate had been reported stolen.

“Officers attended and approached the vehicle, at which point the driver struck two cruisers in an attempt to flee,” resulting in approximately $1,000 in damage to the three vehicles, police said in a statement.

No physical injuries were reported by police.

Police say they later learned that a second plate and the suspect vehicle itself had also been reported stolen.

Trending Stories

The suspect, identified as a 32-year-old London man, was taken into custody at the scene. Unspecified drug paraphernalia and a small knife were seized, police said.

The accused faces multiple charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, impaired operation of a conveyance, and resisting arrest.

He appeared in court Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

