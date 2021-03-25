2 arrested after more than 2,400 cannabis plants seized in the City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face cannabis-related charges after OPP seized more than 2,400 cannabis plants from a property in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

According to OPP, as part of an investigation, a Cannabis Act warrant was executed at a residence on Hickory Beach Road, located southeast of Fenelon Falls. Investigators seized 2,428 cannabis plants in various states of growth.

Huanya Sun, 36, of Markham, and Dang Hon Xiong, 50, (no residence provided) were both charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Sun was also charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

They were both released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 20, OPP said Thursday.

#OPPStreetCrime executed a Cannabis Act warrant in #CKLOPP area and removed over 2000 plants in various stages of growth from a residence, successfully stopping an illegal grow operation ^cl pic.twitter.com/aJ24tX32KG — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 25, 2021

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal also attended the residence to conduct an investigation in relation to fire infractions, OPP said.

