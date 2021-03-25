Menu

Crime

2 arrested after more than 2,400 cannabis plants seized in the City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
More than 2,400 cannabis plants were seized from a property in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday. View image in full screen
More than 2,400 cannabis plants were seized from a property in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday. OPP

Two men face cannabis-related charges after OPP seized more than 2,400 cannabis plants from a property in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

According to OPP, as part of an investigation, a Cannabis Act warrant was executed at a residence on Hickory Beach Road, located southeast of Fenelon Falls. Investigators seized 2,428 cannabis plants in various states of growth.

Read more: Have Canadian cannabis users increased their usage during the pandemic?

Huanya Sun, 36, of Markham, and Dang Hon Xiong, 50, (no residence provided) were both charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Sun was also charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

They were both released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 20, OPP said Thursday.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal also attended the residence to conduct an investigation in relation to fire infractions, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'Ennismore land owner vying for cannabis cultivation licence' Ennismore land owner vying for cannabis cultivation licence
