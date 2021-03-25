Menu

Crime

2 arrested, weapons seized in Guelph robbery investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 12:01 pm
Guelph police say officers seized weapons while carrying out a search warrant on Wednesday.
Guelph police say officers seized weapons while carrying out a search warrant on Wednesday. Guelph police

Guelph police say two men have been arrested and weapons have been seized following a violent robbery in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.

In a news release on Thursday, police said their investigation into a robbery began on March 13.

“The victim was visiting a friend when he was accosted, assaulted and robbed,” police said. “He was set upon by at least two assailants, one of whom was armed with brass knuckles.”

The service added that the man’s money, cellphone, bank cards and clothing were taken during the robbery.

The victim suffered cracked teeth, a split lip, a fractured nasal bone and septum, and a concussion, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers across several units, including members with tactics and rescue, carried out a search warrant on Wednesday and arrested two men.

Trending Stories

A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man both face several charges, including robbery and assault causing bodily harm. Both remain in custody, pending a bail hearing.

Police said during the search warrant, officers found brass knuckles, a throwing knife, a rifle pellet gun, two paintball guns, cash, two cellphones and clothing. A stolen bicycle was also seized.

The investigation is ongoing but police did not elaborate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7361. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Robbery Guelph Police Guelph News Weapons Guelph crime Search Warrant Guelph Robbery weapons seized police

