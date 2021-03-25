Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Renaud Road investigation linked to barn fire in the area on Tuesday: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Ottawa fire crews doused a blaze in a Renaud Road barn on Tuesday morning. Roads in the area are closed off to traffic Thursday morning as part of a police investigation. View image in full screen
Ottawa fire crews doused a blaze in a Renaud Road barn on Tuesday morning. Roads in the area are closed off to traffic Thursday morning as part of a police investigation. Ottawa Fire Services

Ottawa police have closed down a section of Renaud Road near Blackburn Hamlet twice in the past day as part of an investigation tied to a fire in the area earlier in the week.

Renaud Road in Ottawa’s east end was closed from Anderson Road to Joshua Street for roughly an hour on Wednesday after 2 p.m. as part of an undisclosed police investigation.

The same stretch of road has been closed again on Thursday morning with no timeline for reopening.

An Ottawa Police Services spokesperson told Global News the investigation is connected with a fire in the area two days prior.

Crews were called early Tuesday amid reports of a barn fire in the area. The flames were quickly doused but a hazmat crew was called to the scene after some of the materials in the structure emitted “toxic fumes” when burned.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Ottawa Fire Services would not comment Thursday on any cause for the fire. A spokesperson with OFS confirmed crews are on-site with police to help in the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Oshawa house fire being investigated as possible case of arson' Oshawa house fire being investigated as possible case of arson
Oshawa house fire being investigated as possible case of arson
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa Fire ServicesOttawa fire crewsOttawa barn fireBlackburn Hamlet fireOttawa hazmat team

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers