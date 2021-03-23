Ottawa hazmat crews attend Blackburn Hamlet barn fire

Send this page to someone via email

A hazmat team was dispatched to the scene of a barn fire in Blackburn Hamlet on Tuesday morning where flames released “toxic fumes.”

Ottawa Fire Services said a passerby called 911 to report a barn fire on Renaud Road east of Anderson Road just before 9 a.m.

Firefighters arriving shortly after saw a thick column of black smoke with flames coming from the doors of the barn.

Crews set up large portable water tanks and cut open sections of the metal wall to access and extinguish the fire.

The flames were declared under control at 9:27 a.m., but Renaud Road remained closed Tuesday morning between Anderson and Kemp roads as firefighters shuttled water from a hydrant to the scene.

OFS said a hazmat team was also sent to “thoroughly decontaminate” crews who were most exposed to fumes emitted from burning materials stored in the barn.

No injuries have been reported.

An OFS investigator was sent to determine the cause of the fire.

