Crime

Homicide arrest made in case of missing man Eduardo Balaquit: Winnipeg police

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'The son of a missing Winnipeg man says they just want to get him home.' The son of a missing Winnipeg man says they just want to get him home.
As police homicide investigators looked for clues in the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit to Arborg, the missing man's family said they continue to hope he will come home safe – Jun 14, 2018

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the disappearance of local man Eduardo Balaquit, and they are calling it a homicide.

Police will hold a press conference at 11 a.m to talk about the arrest. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

The 59-year-old man was last seen on June 4, 2018, when he left home to go to his cleaning job at 380 Keewatin St.

He hasn’t been seen by family or friends since. His van was later found at that address, and was described at the time by his son Edward, as having a smashed window and not parked in its usual spot.

Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray told 680 CJOB last year that the Balaquit case remained open and that the police investigation was focusing on a blue Ford Escape SE that was reportedly in the area at the time of the disappearance and later seen in the Arborg, Man., area.

Arborg is an Interlake town about 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Read more: Winnipeg police still looking for clues on 2-year anniversary of man’s disappearance

The Balaquit family has never given up hope that Eduardo would be found.

“It’s been a long and difficult two years,” the family said in a statement last June.

“Our only wish is for our dad to walk through our doors and finally say, ‘I’m home.’ It’s never too late to do the right thing, if you have any information, please help us bring him home.”

