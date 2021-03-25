Lindsay Exhibition to return as in-person event in September 2021

After operating as a virtual event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lindsay Exhibition will return to a weeklong in-person event this September.

The Lindsay Agricultural Society (LAS) says the 167th annual Lindsay Ex will be held Sept. 18-26, adding four additional days to reduce the number of visitors on the grounds and in barns and to provide better physical distancing amid the pandemic. The exhibition showcases the area’s rich agricultural and farm heritage with a number of events, displays and friendly competitions.

“We’re confident that we can give exhibitors an opportunity to compete in a safe environment that adheres to all the required COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Lois Batty, president of the LAS. “The spacious LEX Grounds and our multiple airy buildings work well in this type of situation.”

The City of Kawartha Lakes is currently in “yellow — protect” zone designation under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework. Provided the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s jurisdiction is not under lockdown, Batty says all competitive aspects of the exhibition will proceed in-person, using “comprehensive” protocols focusing on the health and safety of everyone.

Popular attractions such as the WoofJocks, demolition derby, midway rides and grandstand entertainment will also be available, if provincial restrictions allow.

“We’re building on the experience we’ve gained hosting smaller events over the last six months to create a plan that will work safely within the protocols that have been established,” said Harry Stoddart, general manager of the LAS.

A full schedule and tickets will be available in late summer.

Currently, the exhibition fairgrounds are hosting drive-thru vaccination clinics conducted by the health unit.

Also in 2020, the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo had been scheduled for Lindsay in October, however, it was postponed and is expected to be held Oct. 13-16 this year at the Lindsay Exhibition and neighbouring farms.

