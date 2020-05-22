Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: International Plowing Match and Rural Expo in Lindsay, Ont., postponed until 2021

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 1:22 pm
The 2020 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo set for the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., has been postponed until 2021.
International Plow Match/Facebook

The 103rd edition of the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo scheduled for this October in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., has been postponed until October 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ontario Plowmen’s Association (OPA) made the announcement on Friday, basing it on local, provincial and federal information and regulations. The 2020 edition was scheduled for Oct. 14 to 17.

READ MORE: International Plowing Match expected to draw thousands to Lindsay in 2020 — plowmen’s association

Organizers say that since its inception in 1913, the event has only been cancelled two other times: in 1918, during a flu pandemic in Ottawa, and during the Second World War in the 1940s.

The four-day event typically attracts 80,000 visitors, resulting in an economic spinoff of about $25 million for the community, the OPA states.

“In spite of these difficult times, the OPA has never wavered from their responsibility to the people that make the IPM successful year after year,” the OPA said. “The health and safety of our volunteers, sponsors, competitors, visitors and staff will always be our number 1 priority.”

The 2021 edition will be centred at the Lindsay Exhibition Grounds in Lindsay.

“We also look forward to working with the neighbouring farmers to showcase their resilient and dedicated community,” the OPA said.

Plans are also underway for the 2022 edition, which will be co-hosted by the Municipality of North Grenville and the Grenville County Plowmen’s Association in September.

