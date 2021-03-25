New Brunswick to get blasted with significant snow and freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada expects “significant snow, rain and freezing rain” for New Brunswick this weekend, so prepare to shovel and keep smiling through the pain.

The weather will begin Friday morning and persist into Saturday.

Total snowfall is expected to be 10 to 20 centimetres in northern areas of the province, while the total rainfall is expected to be 25 millimetres or more over central and southern regions.

“Rain will begin Friday morning over southwestern New Brunswick and then spread eastward Friday afternoon,” the weather agency said in a statement.

“The rain will change to snow over northern New Brunswick Friday evening and there will be a period of freezing rain during the changeover.”

According to Environment Canada, the changeover to snow and freezing rain will spread southward overnight Friday.

