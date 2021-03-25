Calgary police search for missing senior with ‘memory condition’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a missing senior with a “memory condition.”

Alberto de Guzman, 82, was last seen at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday while dropping off his wife in the 3000 block of 4 Street Northwest.

Police say that de Guzman suffers from a memory condition and that his family is concerned for his welfare.

When he was last seen, De Guzman was wearing a black puffer jacket and blue jeans and driving a black 2013 Cadillac Premier with Alberta licence plate MARICOR.

He is described as being five feet eight inches tall with a slim build and grey hair.

Anyone aware of de Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.