Military deployed to help COVID-19 vaccination effort on Manitoba First Nations

Members of the military are landing in Manitoba this week to help the vaccination effort in 23 northern First Nations.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says they will assist to set up vaccination sites, administer doses and transport community members.

He says the effort will accelerate the pace of immunizations so that 100,000 First Nations people can get doses in 100 days.

Up to 200 military personnel will be taking part.

First Nations in Manitoba were significantly impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 and health officials have said there is still concerning spread in the province’s north.

The Armed Forces have deployed members in more than 50 Indigenous and northern communities over the past year.