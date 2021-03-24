Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Military deployed to help COVID-19 vaccination effort on Manitoba First Nations

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Jars of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are shown in this Dec. 30, 2020 file photo. View image in full screen
Jars of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are shown in this Dec. 30, 2020 file photo. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Members of the military are landing in Manitoba this week to help the vaccination effort in 23 northern First Nations.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says they will assist to set up vaccination sites, administer doses and transport community members.

Read more: Manitoba reaches capacity to deliver 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day

He says the effort will accelerate the pace of immunizations so that 100,000 First Nations people can get doses in 100 days.

Click to play video: 'Fears of a third wave' Fears of a third wave
Fears of a third wave

Up to 200 military personnel will be taking part.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba reports 1 COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

First Nations in Manitoba were significantly impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 and health officials have said there is still concerning spread in the province’s north.

The Armed Forces have deployed members in more than 50 Indigenous and northern communities over the past year.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDFirst Nationscoronavirus in manitobaVaccineCoronavirus in Winnipeg

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers