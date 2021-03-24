Mustard Seed to leave Lethbridge after rezoning bylaw for emergency sober shelter defeated

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday night was a contentious one at times as more than 30 speakers presented at the City of Lethbridge’s public hearing of Bylaw 6267.

The bylaw suggested rezoning the proposed site of an emergency sober shelter located at 110 13 St. S.

The bylaw change was defeated in a 7-2 vote on Tuesday night.

1:57 Lethbridge businesses take opposite stances on proposed sober shelter site Lethbridge businesses take opposite stances on proposed sober shelter site – Feb 22, 2021

After the decision came down, Byron Bradley, the central Alberta and Lethbridge managing director of Mustard Seed, told Global News the organization will be stepping away from Lethbridge for some time.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Bradley said Mustard Seed will reconsider where things are, but added this doesn’t necessarily mean the group will be stepping away forever.

2:08 Mustard Seed proposing two facilities for Lethbridge’s vulnerable population Mustard Seed proposing two facilities for Lethbridge’s vulnerable population – Dec 7, 2020

Bradley believed the site could have benefited Lethbridge’s most vulnerable.

“This population is already dealing with many health barriers were and still are incredibly vulnerable to this virus,” Bradley said during the hearing. Tweet This

“These often overlooked and ignored members of our community do not have the luxury to keep away from COVID or the cold weather. We have looked at a number of sites across the city, met with a number of groups and landed on this current location,” he added.

Read more: Lethbridge businesses have different views on proposed sober shelter site

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the speakers at the hearing did advocate their support for the zoning application.

“The Mustard Seed has been serving individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty for over 35 years in multiple locations and they bring experience and a proven track record in being a safe haven for those who need that so badly,” said Geoff Heth, the lead pastor at the Evangelical Free Church in Lethbridge.

1:48 Mustard Seed presentation at SACPA discusses 2 new proposed facilities for Lethbridge Mustard Seed presentation at SACPA discusses 2 new proposed facilities for Lethbridge – Dec 17, 2020

“I know Lethbridge has had a hard run in with the ARCHES injection site and folks are apprehensive to have Mustard Seed come in with their sober housing program, but because of a lack of knowledge and the fear it may ruin their communities,” said Matthew Chalupnicek, an EMT who works with vulnerable people living on the street.

“I believe that fear shouldn’t lead us to inactivity.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

However, the majority of speakers were opposed to the zoning bylaw, citing fears the proposed location could draw in more illegal activity, threatening their livelihoods and properties.

“It’s difficult not to be emotional when it’s something that we built for years and to have the hopes we’ll be able to hand it down to our children to run,” said Lisa Haynes, co-owner of Lakno Furniture & Billiards on 2 Ave. S.

“I have zero problems with the Mustard Seed.”

“I have zero problems with the work you wish to do, that you may be able to do,” said Richard Daley, the owner of Earls on 13 St. S., to Bradley and council during the hearing.

“I have every problem with the fact that your strategic plan is the site’s available.”