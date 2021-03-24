Menu

Health

Toronto’s UHN encouraging staff to register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s city-run COVID-19 clinics have capacity to provide almost 1 million doses per month, mayor says' Toronto’s city-run COVID-19 clinics have capacity to provide almost 1 million doses per month, mayor says
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto's city-run COVID-19 clinics have capacity to provide almost 1 million doses per month, mayor says.

TORONTO — The University Health Network in downtown Toronto is urging about 3,000 staff to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

In a memo, network president Dr. Kevin Smith encourages those who haven’t registered to do so.

A spokeswoman says about one thousand staff members signed up for an appointment after the memo.

A spokeswoman says 85 per cent of those working in the hospitals have been inoculated.

Read more: Here’s who’s eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in 2nd phase of Ontario’s plan

About 1,500 staff work from home full time and are not included in the vaccination totals.

A spokeswoman says UHN wants to provide vaccine to staff working from home but the priority is those entering the hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

UHN also says it’s opening a hotline for staff to answer questions about vaccines.

The health network says it’s also mounting an internal campaign with vaccine ambassadors and peer-to-peer advocacy.

Click to play video: 'Toronto expanding mass vaccination effort while experiencing some setbacks' Toronto expanding mass vaccination effort while experiencing some setbacks
Toronto expanding mass vaccination effort while experiencing some setbacks
