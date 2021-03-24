Breaking: WestJet announces return to Atlantic Canadian airports following COVID suspension

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet announced on Wednesday it is coming back to Atlantic Canadian airports after a months-long COVID-19 suspension.

Flights will be restored at Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney and Quebec City airports, in May and June.

“We committed to return to the communities we left, as a result of the pandemic, and we will be restoring flights to these regions in the coming months, of our own volition,” said Ed Sims, President and CEO of WestJet, in a news release.

“These communities have been a crucial factor in our success over our 25 years and it is critical for us to ensure they have access to affordable air service and domestic connectivity to drive their economic recovery.”

WestJet suspended service to the five airports in November 2020, after it said travel to and from the region was reduced by 80 per cent. Flights to these airports will resume beginning June 24 through to June 30.

In addition, flights between St. John’s and Toronto, suspended in October, will resume June 24. Service between St. John’s and Halifax will begin earlier, on May 6.

“Our focus remains on the safe restart of air travel. We ask that federal and provincial governments work with us to provide clarity and certainty to Canadians, including travel policies that support economic recovery and restore jobs,” said Sims in the release.

“We look forward to working together to safely reconnect Canadians to the region in the coming months.”

