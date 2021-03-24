COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 24

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

More than 400,000 COVD-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Toronto

The City of Toronto says to date, 403,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

“We are the first and only health unit in Ontario to distribute more than 400,000 doses of vaccine — the next nearest health units are Peel and York Region who have both distributed just over 100,000 doses,” Mayor John Tory said on Wednesday.

Officials said those born in 1946 and earlier (75+) are being vaccinated at four city-operated mass immunization clinics — Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre and Scarborough Town Centre. On Wednesday, Thorncliffe Park Community Hub opened for inoculations.

The city said as of Tuesday evening, 48,159 people have booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the city-operated clinics. People can also book through participating pharmacies for the AstraZeneca shot who are over the age of 60.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,571 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

459 were in Toronto

309 were in Peel Region

143 were in York Region

86 were in Durham Region

28 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,571 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,571 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 333,690.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,263 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

The government said 51,962 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,531 from the previous day.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the provincial government reported administering 1,676,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 72,451 in the last day which is the most vaccine doses given out in a single day so far. There are 302,664 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 52 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 11 active cases among long-term care residents and 104 active cases among staff — up by one and up by five, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 11,682 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 257 more cases in the day — 209 student cases, 47 staff cases and one individual was not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,011 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Forty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,362 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 74 (49 new child cases and 25 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 257 currently have cases and 56 centres are closed.

