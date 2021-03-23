Menu

Police investigating after driver, 19, killed in B.C. highway head-on collision

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 7:35 pm
The accident happened in the province’s southeast corner, on Highway 3, between Creston and Cranbrook. View image in full screen
The accident happened in the province’s southeast corner, on Highway 3, between Creston and Cranbrook. Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press

A head-on collision in B.C.’s southeast corner claimed the life of a 19-year-old female on Monday.

According to police, the accident on Highway 3 happened at approximately 5 a.m., between Creston and Castlegar.

Police say a southbound passenger car and a northbound pickup truck collided, around seven kilometres north of the hamlet of Yahk.

Read more: One killed after head-on collision on B.C.’s Highway 97A

“Preliminary findings by investigators suggests that the passenger car may have veered across the centre line of the highway and into the oncoming lane,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

RCMP say they and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the fatal collision.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Click to play video: 'Husband of crash victim pleased to see median barriers installed on Highway 97A' Husband of crash victim pleased to see median barriers installed on Highway 97A
Husband of crash victim pleased to see median barriers installed on Highway 97A
