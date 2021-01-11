Menu

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses, surveillance footage after fatal collision

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 2:40 pm
Kelowna RCMP is seeking witnesses and surveillance footage after a young man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Monday morning.
A 25-year-old man was tragically killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Kelowna, B.C., early Monday.

Kelowna RCMP said the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Highway 97 N and Banks Road in Kelowna at around 1:30 a.m.

Read more: Witnesses, dashcam video sought of fatal collision on Highway 97 north of Kelowna airport

A semi-truck was making a left-hand turn from Banks Road into the northbound lanes of Highway 97N when the trailer of the semi-truck was struck by a southbound SUV, police said.

The 25-year-old male driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene.

The scene of the crash was closed for several hours and investigators are trying to find witnesses.

Kelowna RCMP said officers will be canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to determine what led to the collision.

“The driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Read more: RCMP look for witnesses after fatal crash in Kelowna

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

