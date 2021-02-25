Air ambulance called to Ottawa collision for victim with ‘life-threatening injuries’

Send this page to someone via email

A collision between a van and a dump truck on a south Ottawa road Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, with one requiring the aide of an ORNGE air ambulance, according to emergency crews.

Ottawa Fire Services said they were contacted by Ottawa police at 8:43 a.m. about a collision between a truck and a van on Mitch Owens Road near Ramsayville Road, with subsequent callers indicating someone might be trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived a few minutes later and confirmed two people were trapped in the “heavily damaged” van.

One person was freed from the wreck after just a few minutes while extricating the other individual required specialized tools. The second person was freed shortly after 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson with the Ottawa Paramedic Service said one person was taken to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries while a second person was airlifted with “life-threatening injuries.”

The roads in the area remained closed in the early morning.