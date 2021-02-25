Menu

News

Air ambulance called to Ottawa collision for victim with ‘life-threatening injuries’

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 10:32 am
Ottawa emergency services were on scene at Mitch Owens Road early Thursday morning following a collision between a dump truck and a van.
Ottawa Fire Services

A collision between a van and a dump truck on a south Ottawa road Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, with one requiring the aide of an ORNGE air ambulance, according to emergency crews.

Ottawa Fire Services said they were contacted by Ottawa police at 8:43 a.m. about a collision between a truck and a van on Mitch Owens Road near Ramsayville Road, with subsequent callers indicating someone might be trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived a few minutes later and confirmed two people were trapped in the “heavily damaged” van.

Read more: Farm fire, heavy fog mix blamed for series of morning collisions in southwest Ottawa

One person was freed from the wreck after just a few minutes while extricating the other individual required specialized tools. The second person was freed shortly after 9 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Ottawa Paramedic Service said one person was taken to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries while a second person was airlifted with “life-threatening injuries.”

The roads in the area remained closed in the early morning.

