Vaccination clinics for high school staff This week, the province said that 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in one of 16 locations.Schools will be closed to students on the days that local clinics are being held to allow staff to be vaccinated and to plan for the full return to school.According to the province, vaccination clinics in the Fredericton region will be available for staff from the following schools on Wednesday, March 24:
  • Chipman Forest Avenue School
  • Fredericton High School
  • Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton
  • Cambridge-Narrows Community School
  • Central New Brunswick Academy in New Bandon
  • Minto Memorial High School
  • Stanley Consolidated School
  • Harvey High School
  • McAdam High School
  • Nackawic Senior High School
  • Oromocto High School
  • École Sainte-Anne in Fredericton
Additional clinics will be held throughout the week for high school staff in the following areas:
  • March 25 – Saint John region
  • March 26 – Tracadie and Moncton regions
  • March 29 – Shediac, Bathurst, and Campbellton regions
“More detailed information about the clinics and registration will be sent directly to the appropriate school staff,” the province said in a release.

In the coming weeks, the province noted that additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan.