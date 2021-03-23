Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the province, three of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and the other four cases are in Zone 4.

All four of these cases are contacts of a previously reported case.

The province also announced that the positive case of COVID-19 that was confirmed at Moncton High School on March 21 is presumed to be the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K.

The school community has been notified of this, with the province adding that if anyone has been in close contact with a case, they will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing.

“If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact,” the province said in a release.

In the meantime, the school has moved to distance learning for March 24 and March 25.

The province said the school will remain closed to students on March 26, due to the vaccination program for high school staff.

Vaccination clinics for high school staff This week, the province said that 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in one of 16 locations.Schools will be closed to students on the days that local clinics are being held to allow staff to be vaccinated and to plan for the full return to school.According to the province, vaccination clinics in the Fredericton region will be available for staff from the following schools on Wednesday, March 24: Chipman Forest Avenue School Fredericton High School Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton Cambridge-Narrows Community School Central New Brunswick Academy in New Bandon Minto Memorial High School Stanley Consolidated School Harvey High School McAdam High School Nackawic Senior High School Oromocto High School École Sainte-Anne in Fredericton Additional clinics will be held throughout the week for high school staff in the following areas: March 25 – Saint John region March 26 – Tracadie and Moncton regions March 29 – Shediac, Bathurst, and Campbellton regions "More detailed information about the clinics and registration will be sent directly to the appropriate school staff," the province said in a release. Read more: Amherst mayor says Nova Scotia, New Brunswick border 'not open' unless both sides on board In the coming weeks, the province noted that additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,505.

Since Monday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,418 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 56.

One patient is hospitalized. On Monday, 745 tests were conducted for a total of 246,475.

